Eric Carmen, Raspberries Lead Singer, Dead at 74

Eric Carmen, lead singer of the Raspberries and hitmaker behind "Hungry Eyes" and "All By Myself," has died. He was 74.

In a statement posted to his website on Monday, the musician's wife, Amy Carmen, shared that Eric died over the weekend in his sleep.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," the statement read. "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

Amy goes on to call the GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter "sweet, loving and talented," while also asking fans for privacy as their family mourns the "enormous loss." In closing, Amy used her husband's own words to memorialize him and remind his fans of a key message he spread throughout his decade-spanning career in the music industry.

"Love Is All That Matters..." she wrote, referencing his 1977 song of the same name. "Faithful and Forever."

Eric -- a Cleveland, Ohio native -- first found success with Jim Bonfanti, Wally Bryson and Dave Smalley to form the Raspberries, producing four albums in two years, as well as a million-selling single with "Go All the Way."

As a solo artist, he released six albums from 1975 to 2000 and more than a dozen singles, including "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again," "She Did It," and "Make Me Lose Control." He also received a GRAMMY nomination for his contribution to the Footloose soundtrack in 1984 for "Almost Paradise... Love Theme From Footloose," sung by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson.

Tributes to the late singer-songwriter quickly poured in Monday after the news of his death was shared, with fellow musicians weighing in on the loss and thanking him for his contributions to music.

"Sad to hear that Eric Carmen has passed away. The Raspberries were one of my favorite bands. I bought their first album with the scratch and sniff sticker because Go All The Way is a perfect rock n roll single," wrote musician John Eddie.

"Devastated to hear this news. Eric Carmen & The Raspberries were 1st rock music I ever heard. The power chords of Go All The Way literally introduced me to rock & set me on my path. I knew Eric & did much w/ him during bands reunion. RIP to a true great," added SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk.

Eric is survived by his wife, Amy, and his two children, Kathryn and Clayton, from his previous marriage to Susan Carmen.

