Travis Kelce couldn't help but beam when he was asked about girlfriend Taylor Swift's stunning GRAMMYs ensemble, giving the look his enthusiastic stamp of approval.

"Oh, that was fresh," he said of her look, smiling with a twinkle in his eye. "I liked that. It's all about the accessories when you go to an awards show like that, she killed it."

Kelce's remarks came during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, shortly after Swift made history and announced a new album at the GRAMMY Awards.

Swift hit the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a strapless, corset-style white gown, which was custom-made for her by Schiaparelli. She paired the dress, which featured a thigh-high slit, with black gloves and matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

She went dark for her makeup, opting for a red lip and winged eyeliner. Swift, who had her hair elegantly swept to one side, wore Lorraine Schwartz black and white diamond jewelry for the occasion, including a black choker with a watch face striking 12 -- a reference to her Midnights album -- and several other necklaces to finish her ensemble.

Swift arrived solo, though she did pose on the red carpet with her pal, Lana Del Rey.

Kelce -- who is no slouch in the fashion department himself -- had previously confirmed that his Super Bowl practice schedule wouldn't allow him to make the trip with her.

Kelce has faced an onslaught of questions about Swift in recent days, including about her upcoming album -- The Tortured Poets Department -- and whether he intends to purchase an engagement ring in the near future.

For his part, Kelce has been a good sport.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he gushed of Swift. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

The two-time Super Bowl champion will lead the Chiefs on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of cementing their dynasty status with a third Lombardi Trophy in five years. It's the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

As Kelce gears up for the big game, Swift is busy across the world amid a four-night stint in Tokyo, Japan, as she kicks off the next leg of her Eras Tour.

"This is just the craziest, most joyful experience," she told the audience on Wednesday, marveling at her recent history-making Album of the Year win at the GRAMMYs for her Midnights album. "And then getting to come here and then get to thank you and see you right after that happened, I'm just, I'm in a really good mood."

After wrapping her dates in Tokyo on Feb. 10, fans predict that Swift will make the quick trip back to the States to see Kelce compete in the Super Bowl the next day.

A source told ET on Monday, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

Another source added, "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

