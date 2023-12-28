'General Hospital' Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms

Maxie Jones is temporarily being played by a new actress. Multiple outlets report that, on the Dec. 27 episode of General Hospital, Kirsten Storms' character was played by Nicole Paggi.

Soap Opera Digest, who was first to report the casting switcheroo, noted that the change-up lasted only one day. Deadline, however, reported that Storms was scheduled to be out of work "for a few days."

Paggi is known for her role of Sydney on Hope & Faith back in the early aughts. She's since appeared on CSI: Miami, 90210, Rizzoli & Isles, 9-1-1, and The Rookie: Feds.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

It's not the first time Storms has taken a break from the soap opera. After joining the show in 2005, Storms was temporarily replaced by Jen Lilley in 2011. Storms returned to the role in 2012, but took several leaves between 2016 and 2018, during which time Maxie was often played by Molly Burnett.

Storms, likewise, took a leave of absence in 2021 to focus on her health after undergoing brain surgery. Maxie was not recast that time, though, as the character left Port Charles with her baby and went to Texas, where she stayed until Storms' return.

In addition to her role on General Hospital, Storms is best known for her titular role in Disney Channel's Zenon movies. She's also appeared on 7th Heaven, voiced Bonnie in Kim Possible, and played her GH role on the show's spinoff, General Hospital: Night Shift.

