Geoffrey Owens Accepts Tyler Perry's Job Offer

Geoffrey Owens will be working with Tyler Perry after all!

The 57-year-old former Cosby Show star, who was shamed -- and quickly defended -- for bagging groceries earlier this month, has a new gig lined up.

A rep for Perry confirms to ET that Geoffrey Owens has accepted an offer to appear on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots in a recurring role. He will begin shooting 10 episodes in Atlanta, Georgia, next week.

Perry, 48, made the initial offer via Twitter after news of Owens Trader Joe’s job came to light.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” Perry wrote. “I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

ET caught up with Owens following Perry’s tweet, and, though certainly flattered, Owens wasn’t sure if that offer was real.

"That was kind of cool," Owens told ET. "I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, 'Come work with me.' I'm so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we've never worked together before. So, that's a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we'll see what happens with that. But, that's encouraging."

While Owens is likely thrilled about his new gig, he expressed that he did not want to be offered roles outright as a result of the story breaking. Instead, he said, he’d love the opportunity to audition.

"I don't expect to be offered things. It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate -- always, as all actors do,” he said. “I don't necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this. I mean, I'm not in a position to turn things down but... I don't expect that kind of thing. I like the idea of, you know, put me in the room with everyone else and see if I'm the right one for the job."

