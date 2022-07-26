George Clooney was joined by an NBA legend on a recent day on the water. Pics show that the 61-year-old actor spent July 22 on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, with Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

The trio, who had others with them for their day at sea, was all smiles as they lounged on the water. Prieto, 43, wore a black-and-white dress for the outing, perfectly coordinating with her 59-year-old husband, who sported all black. Meanwhile, Clooney kept things casual, wearing a dark shirt and sunglasses.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The sighting came the same month that Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, were spotted while out on a date night in Lake Como. The human rights lawyer stunned in a green sequined dress for the outing, while Clooney looked dapper in jeans and a blue button-up.

The month prior, the globe-trotting couple spent time in Nice, France, with Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. The foursome dined together at Le Plongeoir, a high-scale Mediterranean restaurant in the South of France that overlooks the ocean.

The Clooneys tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

