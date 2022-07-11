Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney.

The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.

At one point during the evening, George appeared to have sold his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to the restaurant's owner, autographing the bike before handing it over. The new owner waved a big thumbs up when the interaction finished.

George and Amal are no strangers to Italian date nights. The couple was spotted in Lake Como back in 2016, when Amal wore embellished sandals with a stunning printed dress and drop earrings. Much like Sunday evening, George opted for more of a casual look in jeans and a sports coat.

In 2018, the duo enjoyed a date at La Tavernetta restaurant in Porto San Paolo, Sardinia, Italy. Amal stunned once again in a ruched white dress, with George in khakis and a button down.

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. In June, the couple was seen deboarding a private plane in France on the day of the children’s fifth birthday.

