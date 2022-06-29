Julia Roberts and George Clooney have reunited -- but their characters aren't happy about it.

The world-famous actors are starring together in Ticket to Paradise, which marks their long-awaited return to rom-coms and their silver screen reunion, six years after they last worked together in Money Monster. Thanks to a newly dropped official trailer, fans are getting their first glimpse at their newest roles: Exes crossing paths for their daughter's wedding -- and they're less than thrilled about it.

"Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney's character quips in the trailer. "I'm counting the recovery."

Despite their ill-fated marriage, the two team up to trick their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) into dumping her fiancé since they think she's making a mistake.

Set in Bali, the two embark on a trail of meddling coated in divorcé bickering. But will their island time reignite some sparks? Time will tell!

Roberts recently explained to The New York Times that it was because of this movie that she's finally starring in another rom-com. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed," she said, referencing Ticket to Paradise. "But even with that, I thought, Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters on Oct. 21.

