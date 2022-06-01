Eric Roberts Shoots Down Rumors of a Feud With Sister Julia Roberts, Says They've 'Always Been Fine'
There's no bad blood here! Eric Roberts is shooting down rumors of a feud with his sister, Julia Roberts.
Eric, 66, debunked longstanding rumors of a clash with his Oscar-winning younger sister while appearing on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef.
"Julia and I have always been fine," said Eric, who was nominated for an Oscar himself in 1986 for his role in Runaway Train.
According to the actor -- who is also the father of actress Emma Roberts -- the rumors began in 1990, when he was doing press for one of his films and he kept getting questions about Julia's career-making performance in Pretty Woman.
"I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie. I don’t even know what movie it was. And it was just when Pretty Woman just got released," Eric said, recalling how he jokingly told reporters once, "'Hey, excuse me, can we talk about me?!'"
"And of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. Oh my god, they have a problem,'" Eric remembered, saying he was just trying to be funny.
"Suddenly, there's all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister, that I don’t have with my sister. And they’re just popping up all over the place," he explained. "And then I’m asked about them as if they’re real issues... [it] blew up and blew up and became all these things it wasn’t."
In reality, Eric says that he and Julia are on great terms and he really appreciates her.
"My sister and I, though, we’ve always talked, we’ve always bitched, always had fun, and known each other," he said. "I love knowing my sister. She’s a cool chick."
