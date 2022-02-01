Julia Roberts Posts Rare Tribute for Husband Danny Moder in Honor of His Birthday
Julia Roberts only has eyes for her husband, Danny Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare look at her love in honor of Moder's 53rd birthday.
"Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡 #131,” Roberts wrote next to a picture of her leading man holding a surfboard and rocking a wetsuit.
Getting in on the birthday love was Roberts and Moder’s famous friend, Rita Wilson. “Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses,” the actress, who is married to Tom Hanks, wrote under the photo.
Roberts and Moder got married in 2002, and are parents to 14-year-old Henry and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. In July, the Oscar-winning actress and Moder celebrated 19 years of marriage.
“19 years ❤️🤍💙 Just getting started! #conwings😉,” Roberts wrote. In the photo, the A-list star hangs onto her man -- who looks like he is fresh out of the ocean -- as they pose for a selfie.
In 2018, Roberts gushed about the change in her life that came when she met Moder, who was a cinematographer on the set of her movie, The Mexican, in 2000.
“I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast. "Getting married to Danny, that was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way.”
She continued, “We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”
