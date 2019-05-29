George and Amal Clooney are ready to host two fans on a double date!

On Wednesday, Omaze announced that the Clooneys are hosting a new fundraiser, for which one lucky fan and their guest will be flown to Italy for a double date with the couple at their Lake Como home. The contest will benefit The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice and advancing accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

George shared the happy news in a video posted to Omaze's YouTube account, though he did request some changes to the prepared script.

"Hi, I'm George Clooney and I'm here to invite you to come to Italy with my wife and me," George says, before being asked by someone off-camera to stick to his script.

"Hi, I'm Amal Clooney's husband George and we'd like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como," George attempts again.

"That's right! To benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice we're inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal -- a world renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor, and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world -- and me, an actor," he continues with a sad look on his face. "Just picture it, you and Amal, wine in your hand, discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch."

George, apparently annoyed with his lack of mentions in the video, decides to throw away his script and highlight his own achievements.

"Hi, I'm George Clooney. Amal is one of the most intelligent, compassionate, and impressive people you'll ever meet, and I am the two-time Sexiest Man Alive," he says with his signature smirk. "I played Danny Ocean in the Ocean's movies. I was in a little show called ER in the '90s. Oh, and you guys like superhero movies? Well, I was Batman. I was the only Batman with nipples. Did a little show called Baby Talk. People say it's the quintessential show about a talking baby. And that's just the tip of the iceberg... I also have Brad Pitt's home phone number, which... I could give you."

You can enter to win the Italian double date experience at omaze.com/clooney. Watch the video below for more on the couple.

