George and Amal Clooney are one exquisite looking couple!
The actor and the human rights lawyer dressed to impress as they headed out to dinner with family in Italy this week. The duo was photographed arriving at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo's restaurant via speedboat.
Amal, 43, was stunning in a white high-low dress with a ruffled hemline. She paired the elegant look with strappy heels and a clutch. George, 60, opted for a grey suit and white button-up shirt. The pair -- who are parents to 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella -- was joined by Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, sister Tala Alamuddin and her husband, as well some friends.
George and Amal, who wed in 2014, have kept a low profile these days, only making work-related appearances. Back in April, George opened up to ET about his philanthropic endeavors and how he and his wife are teaching their kids to give back.
"You try [to instill charitable values]. They’re not quite four yet, so they don't [understand]," Clooney told ET's Nischelle Turner. "My kids will always say, they'll pick up a toy and they’ll go, 'This is for the poor people.' And I go, 'Good. OK, so let's put it in the basket and we'll take it to the poor people.' And then there's this shock on their face when reality hits."
"My parents always taught me that the best things you could do [is] challenge people in power and look out for people who aren't in power and those kinds of things," he continued.
Additionally, while promoting The Midnight Sky in December, he also told ET he's glad he waited to have children.
"It is probably best that I did it when I met my wife," Clooney said of having kids, before praising Amal. "She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things... She is the smartest person in every room she walks in. I am always very proud to be standing next to her."
