George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at George Clooney and Calls Him ‘Most Handso…
‘Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich’s Texts With…
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About the Reality of Working on ‘Jeopar…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Watch the Official Trailer for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial Mo…
Thora Birch Makes Directorial Debut With ‘The Gabby Petito Story…
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Billy Eichner Praises Paul Rudd and Reveals Dating Deal Breaker …
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
The Try Guys Part Ways With Ned Fulmer After Workplace Affair
Sarah Jessica Parker on Reuniting With Bette Midler and Kathy Na…
Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Is Apologetic and Made a Mistake Foll…
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirati…
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month.
"Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview on Wednesday. "Let's face it, he's right."
"I think the truth is he was just -- the first time he answered it he said himself, and they said, 'Maybe don't say that, let's do another take,'" he quipped.
Pitt couldn't help but chuckle while answering the question in a video posted to Vogue's Instagram page last week. “You know in the acting world -- ‘cause that’s my day job -- the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” he said of the most handsome person from the past. “Cause he aged so gracefully. And by all reports a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”
When it came to the present, Pitt shared, "If I was gonna name someone present, well... I gotta name that George Clooney f****r cause why not?”
“Because usually I'm always taking him out, and he’s taking me out and this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once," he added.
Pitt and Clooney have been longtime friends, co-stars, and are known to poke fun at one another.
For more on Clooney and Pitt's friendship, watch ET's video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
George Clooney's Son Is Not Impressed That He Was Batman
George Clooney Says He and Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument'
Here's What George Clooney Thinks About His Kids Pursuing the Arts