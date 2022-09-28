George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
“Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman and I say, ‘What's your favorite superhero?' and he goes 'Batman,’” George said. “And I say, ‘You know, I was Batman.' and he goes, ‘Yeah, but not anymore.’ If only he knew how true that was.”
George – who recently declared to ET that he is the best Batman -- infamously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.
Alexander also has taken on one of his father’s more daring qualities -- being a prankster. When asked by Gayle King what “delights” them about their children, Amal shared that George "basically taught him these lessons and he's now pranking his dad back."
George and Amal, 44, are also parents of Alexander’s twin sister, Ella, and George noted that in the process of creating well-rounded kids, he and his wife set themselves up for failure.
“We made a terrible mistake,” George quipped. “We taught them Italian. But we don’t speak Italian, so we armed them with a language they can harm us with.”
The Clooneys recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary.
Over the weekend, the couple spoke to ET about the values they hope to instill in their children.
"The same thing I think everybody wants to instill in their kids, really,” the Ticket to Paradise star said.
"Which is to pay attention to other people," he explained. "In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life."
