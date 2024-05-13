George Clooney is one step closer to an EGOT.

The actor has an Emmy and Oscar so far, but with his Broadway acting and playwriting debut next spring in Good Night, and Good Luck, he may get a shot at a Tony.

It was announced that Clooney, who celebrated his 63rd birthday last week, will play journalist Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated movie. In the film, the role was played by David Strathairn while Clooney played Murrow's collaborator, Fred W. Friendly.

Clooney wrote the journalism drama with Grant Heslov. Now, the two are teaming up again to adapt it for Broadway. While the movie was Clooney's sophomore feature as a director, the play will be directed by Tony award winner David Cromer.

"Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today's media landscape," Cromer said in a statement. "There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience."

Clooney added, "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."

The play will be staged in spring 2025 at a Shubert theater yet to be announced.

"A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy, particularly related [to] the senator's corrupt anti-communist actions," according to Broadway.

