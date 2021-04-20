George Floyd's girlfriend is speaking out. Following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Courteney Ross addressed the jury's guilty verdict to a crowd of supporters outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I want everyone to remember, whoever you pray to, whatever you believe in, God is good. God proved that today. Thank you Father God!" Ross said, addressing a crowd after the verdict was read. "Thank you, God, for giving us this moment. We needed it, Minneapolis needed it, my young people needed it, my protestors.

"Floyd stood for what's fair, stood for what's right, Floyd stood for those who are voiceless," she said during her speech, later sharing, "I loved him with all my heart, and I'd do anything to have him standing next to me again.

"But I know he gave his life so that other people's cases can get reopened... and we can get justice for people that deserved it," Ross said.

George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, reacts to Derek Chauvin being convicted of murder in Minneapolis:



"I know that he gave his life so that other people's cases can get reopened." pic.twitter.com/Gj540eblGX — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday, Chauvin was found guilty on all charges -- including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- following 13 days of powerful testimony.

The jury reportedly deliberated for 10 hours over two days before returning with their verdict on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in his closing arguments, presented on Monday, that the jury should focus on the evidence before their eyes -- specifically, the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, leading to his death.

"Believe your eyes," Schleicher said, according to CBS News. "Unreasonable force, pinning him to the ground — that's what killed him. This was a homicide."

The three other officers involved in the arrest that claimed Floyd's life are charged with aiding and abetting. Their trial is expected to begin in August.

