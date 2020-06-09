Celebrities, including Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, as well as family and friends of George Floyd, gathered in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday to pay their last respects. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Floyd's death, along with several other recent deaths in the black community, has ignited protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country and around the world.

The service on Tuesday was held at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston and was presided over by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Actors Tatum and Foxx were seen among the congregation at the church.

DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Athletes JJ Watt and DJ Reader, as well as Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair were also seen entering the church. Close family friend and former NBA star, Stephen Jackson, was also in attendance and sat with Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Musician Al B. Sure also attended, posing with Al Sharpton before the service.

After meeting with Floyd's family on Monday, Joe Biden, former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, recorded a video message for the funeral. The family of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was shot in the street while jogging earlier this year, also attended the service.

Floyd's body will be buried in Pearland, a town outside of Houston, next to his mother's grave.

Prior to the service, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the importance of a funeral service for Floyd.

"I often think when you lose a loved one, you really can't begin to grieve and mourn until they are buried," she told ET. "There are so many things you have to do to prepare for this service. I think, for them, this is a new step for what they're going to have to do."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Says She Misses Her Dad In Emotional Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

George Floyd Remembered at Final Memorial Service in Houston

Ava DuVernay on Why George Floyd's Death ‘Brought Me to My Knees’

Judge Sets $1 Million Bail for Ex-Cop Charged in George Floyd's Death

Related Gallery