George H.W. Bush's service dog is reeling from his death.

The former president's beloved dog, Sully, stood by Bush's side until his death last week at age 94. Even after Bush died, though, Sully still looked out for his appointee, whom he began to serve in June, just months after Bush's wife, Barbara Bush, died in April.

In a heartbreaking photo posted to Sully's Instagram account on Sunday, the yellow labrador -- who was named after pilot Sully Sullenberger -- is seen lying in front of Bush's American flag-draped casket with a forlorn look on his face.

"Mission complete," the caption read.

Sully's dedication to his post was a comfort to two of Bush's sons. "Sully has the watch," Jeb Bush tweeted.

Sully has the watch. https://t.co/olnBtN4WgE — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 3, 2018

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," former president George W. Bush wrote on Instagram.

It appears that Sully and Bush's connection was near instantaneous, with both the former president and the pup's social media accounts sharing pics of their time together.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Bush even wore socks in honor of his beloved companion.

Sully, who is trained with tasks related to pushing, tugging, bracing and retrieval, will join Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program, America's VetDogs announced on Facebook.

"He will be working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda," the organization wrote.

