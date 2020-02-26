Georgina Chapman has moved on.

The Marchesa fashion designer is dating Adrien Brody, according to multiple reports. Chapman, 43, and the 46-year-old Oscar winner were first linked last fall. ET has reached out to Chapman and Brody's reps for comment.

This marks Chapman's first relationship since she split from Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. In 2006, Brody starred in Hollywoodland, a film co-produced by Weinstein’s former company, Miramax Films.

In October 2017, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after nearly 10 years of marriage. A source told ET in January 2018 that Weinstein and Chapman -- who share two children together, 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell -- had reached a divorce settlement.

In May 2018, Chapman broke her silence about the end of her marriage, telling Vogue: "I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them!"

Chapman also made it clear that she did not want anyone to feel sorry for her, explaining that she didn't want to be "viewed as a victim, because I don’t think I am." "I am a woman in a sh** situation, but it's not unique," she noted.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the former Hollywood mogul was found guilty of rape in the third degree and of criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was facing two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault after being accused of raping one woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006.

