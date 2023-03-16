Georgina Rodriguez is opening up about a hard time. In the season 2 trailer of her Netflix series, I Am Georgina, the 29-year-old model cries while recalling the death of her and Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son.

"Over 40 million people follow me, but no one really knows how I feel. This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," she says of giving birth to twins, and then losing her son. "Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong."

Ronaldo reminded her of those reasons, as he told her, "Geo, get on with life. It'll do you good." In the months since her son's death, Rodriguez says "my priority right now is my family and my children," adding that her long-term partner is "very thoughtful, really good to me" and "the love of my life."

The couple, who has been together since 2017, are parents to Alana, 5, and Bella, who will turn 1 in April. Additionally, Ronaldo has an 12-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., whose mother has never been revealed, and 5-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate.

"I'm still me, but not the same. I need to be working. I feel like a supermom and a superwoman," Rodriguez says. "I'm a mother, I'm a sister, I'm a friend, I'm a woman. I'm Georgina."

After their son's death, the couple said in a statement that they were feeling "the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they wrote. "We would like to thanks the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Months later, Ronaldo opened up about his and Rodriguez's tragic loss during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"Probably the worst moment that I passed through in my life, since my father died. When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal. And then you have that problem -- it’s hard," he said. "Georgina, we had quite difficult moments, because we don’t understand why this happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life."

Ronaldo, 38, also shared that he has his son's ashes, stating, "It's something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw into the ocean, into the sea."

"I talk with them every time and that they are on my side," the soccer star said. "They help me to be a better man, to be a better person to be a better father. And that's something that I'm really, really proud of, the message that they send me, especially my son."

RELATED CONTENT:

Georgina Rodriguez Makes First Appearance Since Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodríguez Reveals Daughter's Name

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death of Infant Son

Related Gallery