Geraldo Rivera is saying goodbye to Fox News after 23 years.

The longtime journalist announced the news on Twitter Thursday. In a video from what appeared to be a speed boat, Rivera shared that he got fired from Fox News' The Five -- the network's weekday opinion show featuring a roundtable ensemble of five rotating Fox News personalities, and thereby quit.

"Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox," Rivera captioned the video. "After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories."

Joking that the boat could get him to the Fox studios in New York City faster than his car could on the city's Long Island Expressway, Rivera told his followers, "So it doesn't look like I'm gonna be on The Five -- I mean, I'm not gonna be on The Five. I've been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox."

He continued, "So, I'll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning. Thank you."

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

ET has reached out to Fox News for comment.

The 79-year-old news anchor previously discussed his departure from The Five on Twitter earlier this month, writing, "Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th."

"It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity," he added. "Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large."

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

Rivera was made an official member of The Five in January of last year, along with Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., as part of the show's rotation of left-leaning panelists, along with Jeanine Pirro.

Rivera has called Fox News his home since leaving CNBC in 2001 to join as the cable outlet's war correspondent. He also worked at ABC News.

RELATED CONTENT:

Geraldo Rivera Reflects on Jerry Springer's Legacy and His Talk Show

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler for Alleged Groping

EXCLUSIVE: Geraldo Rivera Gets Emotional Discussing Orlando Nightclub Shooting: 'It Makes Me Sick'

Geraldo Rivera Looks Back at His Biggest Moments on ET (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery