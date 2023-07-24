The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this week, home cooks will not want to miss the best deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers.

Today only, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer is on sale for 38% off at Best Buy. Get $170 off your choice of the black, blue, silver or red models at Best Buy. If you miss Best Buy's deal, you can also save up to $86 on Amazon.

Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in 20 different colors, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

