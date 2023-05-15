Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding for Summer With Our Exclusive Code
As temperatures start heating up, swapping out your bedding for soft, cooling sheets can completely change the way you sleep. If you've always found it difficult to enjoy a good night’s sleep in summer, Oprah Winfrey's favorite breathable, lightweight sheets have impressive cooling capabilities ideal for hot sleepers. Even better, ET readers can get 30% off Cozy Earth's entire site with our exclusive code, ETONLINE, to create a perfectly restful sleep space this season.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because the temperature-regulating technology helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The summer-ready bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.
Cozy Earth has been named in Oprah's Favorite Things lists for five consecutive years. In addition to cooling bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and buttery-soft loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to anyone's wardrobe. Ahead, save on more Oprah-loved bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Earth Sale happening now.
Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites
Mom will love Oprah's favorite pajamas that are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool even with a warm baby sleeping on her chest.
The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things.
Like the name suggests, this throw is cloud-level soft. The machine-washable weave is long-lasting and non-pilling.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a good night's sleep. Just in time to select the perfect gift that your mom will actually use, you can save on all of the brand's bestsellers using code ETONLINE. Shop more of the best Cozy Earth Mother's Day deals below.
Shop More Cozy Earth Deals
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
