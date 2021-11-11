Shopping

Get an Instant Pot with a Built-In Air Fryer for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Instant Pot Duo Crisp
Amazon

As the chilly weather moves in, we'll be spending more time at home and if you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day, including the Instant Pot Duo Crisp down to its lowest price ever! Get $80 off the Instant Pot best-seller, which adds an air fryer to its famously long list of programs. The new Instant Precision Dutch Oven is also on sale for $80 off.

The famous Instant Pot Duo Crisp is one of the most feature-filled Instant Pot models. With the additional air fryer lid, it is a great choice for families and is at Amazon’s best price. 
$200$119
$100$64
This new 5-in-1 Instant Precision Dutch Oven makes cooking even easier. This oven allows you to braise, slow cook, sear/sauté, and serves as a cooking pan and warmer.
$230$150

Amazon's deals on the for-the-home products never disappoint. There really is everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with cozy furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Deals on Devices for the Home from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: 

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. With being $100 off, this purchase is a no-brainer.
$300$200
The most affordable wired charging Apple AirPods are marked down by over 44% off. 
$159$89
An improved version of the Fire TV Stick. This Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick gives you a cinematic experience and allows you to control your smart home.
$50$25
Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee.
$80$60
This wireless security camera works with Alexa to keep your home safe. Shop now to save $80, while supplies last. 
$240$160
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$130$114
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire is one of Amazon's bestselling products. 
$200$160
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$180$110
Perfect your smoothie, soups and sauces with this Instant Pot Instant Blender. Made for hot ingredients as well, this blender is heat resistant.
$70$40
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$160$139
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$40$30
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$90
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$20$13
Stay wrinkle-free year round with this steamer for. This OGHom Steamer for Clothes is an Amazon bestseller. 
$26$20
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$400$295
Cozy up your backyard this fall with this outdoor furniture set. Pair this outdoor furniture set with a patio heater and you are ready to entertain guests. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$210$196
If you have kids or looking for the perfect gag gift this holiday season, you already know The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget is a must-have. 
$15$10
Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer.
$30$25
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$20$14

