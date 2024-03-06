If you've been meaning to catch up on the last seven seasons of Outlander, or watch every John Wick chapter before the film franchise becomes a TV series, there is a can't-miss Starz deal to expand your streaming options this spring.

For a limited time, cord-cutters can subscribe to Starz for just $3 per month for three months. Starz is regularly $9.99 per month, so this streaming deal takes 70% off the price, which means you'll save $21 in total.

Get 70% Off Starz

Stacked with original programs like BMF, P-Valley, Power, Hightown, Courteney Cox’s Shining Vale and more, Starz offers hundreds of TV shows and movies. Subscribers also get access to Starz’s lineup of 15 live channels. Owned by Lionsgate, Starz is home to the studio’s film and TV series, such as the Saw franchise, Alien vs. Predator, and Independence Day.

Starz lets you stream on up to four devices at the same time, with unlimited HD streaming and downloads. This Starz deal is only available for a limited time, so we recommend signing up before it disappears. At just $3 a month, Starz is now cheaper than several other services on par with this options, making this the best streaming deal we're seeing online.

Does Starz Offer a Free Trial?

If you want to test out Starz before signing up, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to Starz. Not a Prime member? There's also a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime.

Get the Starz Free Trial

