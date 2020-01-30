Get to Know Bill Gates' Daughter -- All Grown Up and Getting Married!

Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter has a lot to celebrate!

The eldest child of Bill and Melinda, -- the pair also share Phoebe, 17, and Rory, 20 -- Jennifer Gates is all grown up and, as she announced on Wednesday, engaged to her boyfriend, Nayel Nassar.

She and her fiance both graduated from Stanford

Jennifer graduated from the California Ivy League university in the spring of 2018 with a degree in human biology. Meanwhile, her fiance finished his time at the institution in 2013, graduating with a degree in economics.

In an interview with Horse Network during her college days, Jennifer revealed what interests her about her course of study.

"I just took a class about children, youth, and the law, so we learned about the juvenile justice system, the foster care system, and all the issues surrounding that," she said. "I’m really interested in children’s wellbeing, especially here in the United States. I find that fascinating."

Jennifer and Nayel are both accomplished equestrians

Jennifer's love of horses began when she was a child.

"I always loved horses," she told CNN Sports. "I convinced my parents to let me start taking lessons at a local barn, and things just progressed from there."

Likewise, her fiance began in the equestrian sport at age five, before beginning jumping at 10, according to his Global Champions League biography.

Both Jennifer and Nayel have found professional success in the sport as both have competed on the Grand Prix circuit, something that came as a surprise to the former.

"I’m not a very confident rider usually," she told Horse Network four years ago. "I never saw myself jumping these big [Grand Prix] classes ever."

Just last year, though, she told the same outlet about how she's grown in the sport.

"The level of the sport in the Global Champions League is second to none," she said. "I wanted to get involved because it was the best way for me to push myself as an athlete, to be jumping in these classes against some of the best in the world. Gaining experience over difficult tracks and trying to be competitive against some of the fastest riders has helped me so much in my journey."

"I wouldn’t say I’m more confident than I’ve ever been, but I’m more present than I’ve ever been," she added. "Before, I would have been worrying about having rails or making a mistake on course. But now, I’m not as focused on the results -- instead, I’m thinking about how the horses feel underneath me, trying to support them at every jump."

In her CNN Sports interview, Jennifer also noted, "I never knew that I would be competing at this level today. I always thought it would just be a childhood hobby, but I'm so grateful that it still has a place in my life."

Despite her affection for the sport, Jennifer is transitioning away from it professionally.

"I absolutely love the sport, but have always felt that I wanted to do something else as a primary career," she added to Horse Network. "I enjoy staying busy and pursuing things that I love. Horses will always be part of my life, but medical school will be my priority."

She's currently in medical school

After taking a gap year to focus on horses, Jennifer enrolled at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, where she's currently studying.

Though she always thought about attending medical school, Jennifer told Horse Network that she "really struggled" during her first quarter of chemistry at Stanford, which made her rethink her plan.

"I thought to myself, I don’t think I’m cut out to be a doctor if I can’t learn this material," she said.

Eventually, though, Jennifer said she "changed into this growth mindset and thought, 'I might not be good at this initially, but if I go to office hours every day, and do extra practice problems every day, and fully dedicate myself to this, then I can be successful.'"

"Chemistry is difficult, and hard for many people (like myself) to understand at first -- but I realized it is not that I wasn’t good enough, it was just going to take some extra effort to learn," she added.

In an interview with CNN Sports last July, Jennifer expressed excitement about her upcoming venture.

"Med school will, of course, be a new challenge, but I love staying mentally active in whatever I'm doing," she said.

She's off to a good start, having celebrated her White Coat Ceremony back in September 2019.

She lives in Carmelo and La La Anthony's old apartment building

Ahead of her move to New York for school, Melinda and Bill purchased Jennifer an apartment in the city, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that the Upper East Side, three-bedroom pad cost $5 million and is more than 2,000 square feet.

According to the paper, NBA pro Carmelo Anthony and his television personality wife, La La, once rented an apartment in the building, with their unit hitting the market for $12 million in 2015.

She's focused on giving back

In an interview with CNN Sports, Jennifer revealed how her parents' dedication to philanthropy has bled into her own life.

"They've inspired me to be a lifetime learner but also inspired me to think about ways to give back," she said. "I'm incredibly fortunate to have the resources that I do, so whether that's in the equestrian world or in other pursuits, just thinking of ways to help others is a message that I will carry with me forever."

