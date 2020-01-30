Jennifer Gates is getting ready to tie the knot!

The 23-year-old daughter of Bill Gates took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Nayel Nassar.

To mark the occasion, Gates shared a sweet snap of herself and Nassar sitting in the snow after he popped the question.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she captioned the pic. "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions."

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together," she continued. "Yes a million times over. 💍 AHHH!!!"

Gates' mom, Melinda Gates, congratulated her daughter in the comments, writing, "So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar!"

Nassar, an equestrian, also celebrated the news online, sharing more shots from his romantic proposal.

"SHE SAID YES!! 💍 I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now," he wrote. "Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore."

"Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me," he added. "Here’s to forever!"

Gates was clearly touched by her fiance's post, commenting, " Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me 💕💍"

Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged -- All the Details! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brandon Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Cayley Stoker

Kardashian Family Friend Simon Huck Gets Engaged -- See Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's Reactions!

Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is Engaged: 'I Saw the Ring'

Related Gallery