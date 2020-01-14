Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is Engaged: 'I Saw the Ring'

Is Anna Faris engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett?

According to the actress' Mom co-star, Allison Janney, she is, and has been for a while now!

"[They've] been engaged for a long time," Janney confirmed to Us Weekly at the Troop Zero premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. "I saw the ring one day."

"I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, 'What is that ring on your finger?'" she recalled. "I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. 'Oh, that's it,' and then, yeah, it was fun."

Faris, 43, and Barrett, 49, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just hours after news broke. Faris went casual for the outing, sporting a camouflage baseball cap, gray sweater, white sweats and black boots. She was also rocking a giant sparkler on that finger, which appears to be an engagement ring.

The Image Direct

ET has reached out to Faris' rep for comment.

Rumors that Faris and Barrett were secretly engaged first started swirling in November 2019, when the actress was seen wearing the aforementioned ring out in public. The two have been together since 2017, shortly after Faris announced she was separating from ex-husband Chris Pratt, whom she shares 7-year-old son Jack with.

While Faris hasn't shared too many details about her current relationship with Barrett, she has been very candid about what it's like to be a divorcee and how she feels about weddings.

"I also think the ceremony of weddings puts so much pressure on a couple and you make this very public declaration and you spend, whatever, a year planning it and that's all you're focused on and then it's over and it's, like, December 26," she said while on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!.

The Mom star further addressed her issues with how society treats both marriage and divorce.

"The divorce untangling... it takes, you know, a year," she said. "The confusion of the simplicity of the act of getting married, which mentally you understand -- OK, I'm making a commitment in front of people that I love to be with this person for the rest of my life, that I love -- and then it's like, you sign a paper."

Hear more in the video below.

Anna Faris Opens Up About Relationship With Chris Pratt After Divorce



