Anna Faris Sparks Engagement Rumors After Sporting Diamond Ring

Did Anna Faris' longtime boyfriend, Michael Barrett, put a ring on it?

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger in pics posted by TMZ. ET has reached out to Faris regarding the engagement speculation.

Faris has been married two times prior, first divorcing Ben Indra in 2008 after two years of marriage and Chris Pratt in 2018 after nine years.

Pratt and Faris announced they were separating in August 2017 and a few months later, Faris was romantically linked to Barrett, a 49-year-old cinematographer whom she met while filming the Overboard remake.

Faris and Barrett's possible engagement news comes just a few months after Pratt, 40, married Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, this past June.

While Faris doesn't talk too much about her current relationship with Barrett, she has been very candid about what it's like to be a divorcee and how she feels about weddings.

"I also think the ceremony of weddings puts so much pressure on a couple and you make this very public declaration and you spend, whatever, a year planning it and that's all you're focused on and then it's over and it's, like, December 26," she said while on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!.

Faris later revealed on the show that she doesn't like to attend weddings and thinks "the only fun thing is, like, when somebody's creepy uncle is, like, kinda dancing."

The Mom star further addressed her issues with both how society treats both marriage and divorce.

"The divorce untangling... it takes, you know, a year," she said. "The confusion of the simplicity of the act of getting married, which mentally you understand -- OK, I'm making a commitment in front of people that I love to be with this person for the rest of my life, that I love -- and then it's like, you sign a paper."

As for her relationship with Pratt, who is father to her 7-year-old son, Jack, these two only want the best for each other.

"I know that we both want the best, just happiness,” she told Wasser. “Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”

Here's a look at one of the first times we saw Faris and Barrett out together:

Anna Faris Looks Happy and Carefree With Rumored New Boyfriend Michael Barrett Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anna Faris Discusses the 'Embarrassment of Divorce' After Chris Pratt Split

Chris Pratt's New Home With Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Near Ex-Wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Texted Ex Anna Faris After Proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Related Gallery