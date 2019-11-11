Anna Faris is stepping out with her man!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday with her beau, Michael Barrett. Faris sported a black dress and boots, while Barrett, a 49-year-old cinematographer, wore jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a dark jacket.

The pair attended a dinner party for her upcoming project, Summer Madness, before stepping outside and displaying some PDA for the photographers.

The sighting comes about one week after Faris and Barrett sparked engagement rumors when Faris wore a diamond ring on that finger. While Faris doesn't exactly confirm the engagement in a video obtained by TMZ from Saturday night, she does say that she and Barrett are "wonderful" and answers "thank you" when congratulated by the photographer.

"Are you guys ready for the big day?" the photographer asked, referencing their potential upcoming nuptials.

"No," Faris replied.

Faris was previously married to Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, splitting from the former in 2008 and the latter in 2018. She shares a son, 7-year-old Jack, with Pratt, who tied the knot with his new bride, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in June.

In a March podcast interview, Faris seemed uncertain about if she'd ever say "I do" again.

"I also think the ceremony of weddings puts so much pressure on a couple and you make this very public declaration and you spend, whatever, a year planning it and that's all you're focused on and then it's over and it's, like, December 26," she said on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!.

"The divorce untangling... it takes, you know, a year," she added later in the interview. "The confusion of the simplicity of the act of getting married, which mentally you understand -- OK, I'm making a commitment in front of people that I love to be with this person for the rest of my life, that I love -- and then it's like, you sign a paper."

