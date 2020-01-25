Brandon Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Cayley Stoker

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker.

The 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and his pregnant girlfriend are engaged. Jenner shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Saturday.

"It’s official ❤️💍💍❤️," Jenner simply wrote alongside a video. In the clip, Jenner and Stoker are smiling, laughing, holding each other and dancing around a room. The two look so in love as the camera follows them. His friends and followers quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on taking the next step in their relationship.

The news is even sweeter as Jenner and Stoker are currently expecting twins.

The couple announced that they were having two bundle of joys in Aug of 2019. The news came days after Jenner and his ex-wife, Leah Felder, agreed to the terms of their divorce. Jenner and Felder are parents to 4-year-old daughter Eva.

The former couple, who first met in middle school, announced their split back in September 2018 after six years together.

Jenner, meanwhile, couldn't be happier to be a dad again. At the beginning of this month, he shared a sweet photo of himself with Stoker showing off her baby bump.

"👶👶🚿 I feel like the luckiest man alive 🙏❤️," he captioned the pics.

Jenner and Stoker aren't the only celeb couple tying the knot. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are also set to walk down the aisle.

For more on their engagement, watch the video below.

