Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready With Solo Stove Fire Pits — On Sale Now for Up to 35% Off
A good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place of rest and relaxation. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke, giving you the perfect backyard bonfire for gathering around on summer nights.
Right now, you can take up to 35% off popular smokeless fire pits at the Solo Stove Memorial Day sale. The compact fire pits and camp stoves at Solo Stove are totally moveable, so wherever the party goes this summer, your fire pit can follow.
Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind.
The brand's tabletop Mesa dropped last fall to enhance the ambiance of any table. A perfectly small and easy to transport centerpiece, the Solo Stove Mesa is on sale in six different colors. It also comes with a foldable stand to give your fire pit a solid surface to rest on.
With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide.
In addition to the deals on the best-selling Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood. Ahead, shop all the best Solo Stove Memorial Day deals and gather ‘round one of these fire pits all summer long.
This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy.
Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.
Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
The Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023
The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors
Outdoor Voices Launches New OV Outdoors Collection for All Your Adventures This Spring
The 34 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Outdoor Adventures
The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More