The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.

"We are a loud, very rambunctious group of people. We take a very long time to get through our days on set, but we have a really good time. It has become very much like a family in this pandemic," Ghosts star Rose McIver, who plays Sam, told ET.

Added co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays her TV husband Jay: "I think we all learned how to really work well with each other and not to mention all of our incredible guest stars. It's not just the ensemble. We have two or three extra hilarious people almost every episode.”

Season 2 kicks off with Sam employing the ghosts to spy on an overly-critical couple who have arrived as guests at the B&B in an attempt to receive a positive online review. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to integrate Nigel (John Hartman) into his friend group.

“I love whenever people ask us what's going to happen in the second season because I'm like, I have been grilling the two Joes -- [showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman], who are our writers and creators -- so much. I try to peer pressure information out of them, and I can't get anything so far!" McIver confessed of what Sam, Jay and the undeads are up to this year.

"We're so excited to find out what happens with the characters and there are so many possibilities with the show, so it's very exciting," co-star Sheila Carrasco, who plays Flower, added. "Especially now to be back in L.A. and New York and just to be seeing the show on TV and experiencing it and knowing you get to... make more, it's just a very special time right now.”

Cast members Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta; Richie Moriarty, who plays Pete; and Jones all had their own theories about where the show will go in season 2, sharing that they believe there will be a "parade of the most famous guest stars in the world" dropping in at the B&B.

As for who they'd like to see swing by? The Ghosts cast reached for the moon. And why not? Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Dolly Parton, Steve Carell, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Jason Momoa, George Clooney, anyone from The West Wing and Harrison Ford were just several of the A-list names bandied about.

"We just want visitors in Montreal," Jones quipped.

Ghosts airs Thursdays on CBS.

