Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock renewed her vows over the weekend after famously saying "I do" in the ICU 10 years ago.

In an exclusive look at the nuptials, shared by People, Pinnock and her husband, Jack Wallace, celebrated 10 years of marriage with an intimate vow renewal ceremony in Encino, California Saturday.

The vow renewal was an extra special moment for the pair, whose first wedding in 2013 took place in a New Jersey intensive care unit after Pinnock's mother, Joan, suffered a stroke the night before their pre-planned nuptials.

"It was so emotional," Pinnock, 34, told the outlet.

"It was so amazing that she was alive, that she was well, that she was going to be better," the actress added of that scary moment 10 years ago. "I knew that we had a long road ahead, medically."

After exchanging vows in the hospital, the pair would go on to meet their 350 wedding guests at the Christ Church in Montclair, where they exchanged vows again and then celebrated with everyone at The Castle at Skylands Manor, in honor of her mother.

"I don't think one person ate at the wedding," she recalled. "We were just dancing and drinking … Just celebrating that my mom was alive, our nuptials. And that, honestly, for me, that original wedding just showed me that these were the biggest hardships of the beginning of our marriage."

This time around, Joan walked Pinnock down the aisle, in what the TV star called a dream "come true."

"It feels like, in these ten years, all of our dreams have come true," Pinnock said. "My mom is alive and well."

The loved-up affair served not only as a celebration of their 10-year anniversary but also as a celebration of Pinnock's mother's life.

"We're trying to find ways, in this vow renewal, to do a do-over," she said ahead of their vow renewal Saturday. "It won't be as extravagant as the last one. But we wanted it to feel intimate. We wanted it to be not only the celebration of my mom's life, but also of all the hardships that we've gone through in the past three years with the pandemic."

The bride, who was gorgeous in a strapless, embroidered gown, also had her Ghosts cast mates on hand for the vow renewal brunch and afterparty, including Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

"We're excited," Pinnock added before the big day. "This is the do-over that I think that we deserve. I love this man so much and I'm so excited to be celebrating with our friends and family. It's going to be amazing."

