Danielle Pinnock is ecstatic about Ghosts getting picked up for a fourth season. But even more so, she loves the idea of her character getting a love interest. Well, possibly.

The hilarious 35-year-old actress spoke to ET on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday from the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles, and she couldn't be happier about the CBS sitcom getting the green light for a fourth season, especially because she's so enthralled with her character, Alberta Haynes.

"First of all, playing Alberta, who is a 1920 prohibition era jazz singing ghost is an honor," she said. "She is Black history. She is a hot mess with a heart of gold. But I will say for this season -- as a tease -- she may or may not be getting a love interest [laughs]. You know, it's been a hundred years. So, we're going to dust off the cobwebs for sure."

Attending Saturday's shindig is truly a special, full-circle moment for Pinnock, who shared exactly why attending is a true honor.

"This is definitely an award show I used to watch when I was growing up. So, to be here with all this Black excellence means the world to me. And I'm manifesting next year that I'll be nominated for Ghosts! We got picked up for season 4, so I'm ready."

It was announced earlier this week that Ghosts would be picked up for its fourth season. The sitcom is based on the BBC's British comedy and according to Deadline, Ghosts has been a huge CBS hit, averaging over 10 million viewers in live 7-day multi-platform viewing.

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards air live Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

