Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff at Star-Studded Chanel Cruise Show in Paris

Gigi and Bella Hadid made the runway a sister act!

The siblings strutted their stuff at the star-studded Chanel Cruise show at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Thursday, donning some of the fashion line’s latest looks on the event’s impressive set, which featured a massive, life-like cruise ship.

Gigi walked the runway in a grey heather skirt set, with white tights, a white cap and silver shoes and purse, while Bella donned a dark blue ensemble with high-waisted pants and a crop top, along with silver Mary Janes and a black-and-white cap. The event, which featured A-list attendees like Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, and Ralph Fiennes, was curated by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who Gigi made sure to thank in her Instagram post about the “magical” show.

“The @chanelofficial cruise show tonight was so magical! 🚢🌌🌛 Merci, Karl!” the 23-year-old model captioned some photos of the evening, including a full shot of the impressive cruise ship set. “#CHANELCruise (swipe → cause the set is too mind-blowing to miss!!!).”

Earlier in the day, Gigi took to social media to respond to controversy over her recent Vogue Italia cover, in which some fans thought her skin appeared to be unnaturally darkened.

“Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction. 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post if out of my control fully,” Hadid wrote of the Steven Klein-photographed shoot. “The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia’s intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid.”

