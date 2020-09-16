Gigi Goode Shares Her Makeup Tips For '80s-Inspired Glam (Exclusive)

Gigi Goode is sharing her makeup tips to achieve her glamorous '80s-inspired look. The fan-favorite drag queen talks everything beauty -- from her eyelash curler trick to overcoming her body insecurities -- for ET's Unfiltered series.

Although she has been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn't mean she's ditching her full makeup routine.

"Usually takes around an hour to an hour-and-a-half to do my drag makeup and I've been doing it nearly every single day while I'm in quarantine just because, you know, it's meditation," Goode tells ET from her home via video conferencing.

Samuel Geggie is the performer behind Gigi, who rose to fame on RuPaul's Drag Race. She is known for her fashion-forward looks and was a runner-up on season 12.

"I don't think there's much of a difference between Sam and Gigi except for the obvious visual difference," Goode says. "But I almost feel like Gigi is the most fully realized version of Sam that there is. Gigi is what Sam used to play with as a little kid and becoming Gigi is just becoming all the Barbies that I used to dress up and braid hair for. It's just playing dress-up."

To start her gorgeous '80s biker chick look, Goode preps the skin with a primer combination of the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer and the Wet n Wild Photo Focus Primer.

Photo Focus Face Primer Wet n Wild Ulta Photo Focus Face Primer Wet n Wild $5.99 at Ulta

Goode then moves on to foundation, contour and concealer with the P.Louise Base, L.A. Girl Pro Contour Cream and L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer in Peach Corrector.

Base P.Louise P.Louise Base P.Louise $12.88 at P.Louise

Pro Contour Cream L.A. Girl L.A. Girl Pro Contour Cream L.A. Girl $7 at L.A. Girl

To fill in her arches, Goode uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade. The star reveals she no longer glues her brows down.

Dipbrow Pomade Anastasia Beverly Hills Sephora Dipbrow Pomade Anastasia Beverly Hills $21 at Sephora

"I don't glue my brows down," Goode says. "I stopped glueing my brows down when I realized that it was just not like -- it always looked crusty every time I did it. Now I know how to do it on other people or when I want a no-brow look, but I've just tweezed my brows to hell and back, and so now it's just like -- I live with Spock eyebrows everyday now."

Next up: the eyes. Goode uses the Coca-Cola x Morphe Palette and Sugarpill Press Eyeshadow to create a cat eye-shape with a brown eyeshadow shade and applies a white shadow along the lower lash line and below the brows. She also uses the Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner to line the upper lash line.

Pressed Eyeshadow Sugarpill Sugarpill Pressed Eyeshadow Sugarpill $13 each at Sugarpill

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories Amazon Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories $14.75 at Amazon

To curl her lashes, Goode reveals her quick trick of heating the eyelash curler with a lighter.

"You just wait for it to cool down a little bit, and it's the exact same thing as curling your hair with a hot curling iron," she says. "When I found out about this, oh baby, it changed the world because it just curls it right up to Cher."

"My situation in regards to beauty has always kind of been a little bit of a double life in that if I'm feeling some type of way about myself out of drag all I have to do is get in drag and then feel beautiful," Goode shares.

Goode opens up on how her body insecurities have affected her life then and now.

"I've been rejected countless times by men just because of my body type and because you can see my ribs when my shirt is off and my elbows are super bony," she says. "All throughout high school and college I had the worst, the worst acne on my body, and you would not catch me dead in a short-sleeve shirt or a pair of shorts."

"People are always critiquing why I only have one silhouette, and it's because of those insecurities that I had of not wanting to show my arms or my back," she adds. "The Michelle Visage runway where I was in a little bikini was so scary to me, and the reason I chose that look was because I was taking power back from that one silhouette that I've relied on because of those insecurities. It all comes back to taking those insecurities and flipping them around through drag."

Goode finishes the stunning look by applying lashes, the Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup and Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick before putting on her blonde wig and purple printed moto jacket.

Liquid Lipstick Anastasia Beverly Hills Sephora Liquid Lipstick Anastasia Beverly Hills $20 at Sephora

"I think I feel the most beautiful when I become the Barbie that I've always played with, and I'm lucky enough that happens every single time I get to drag because to me it's no different," Goode explains. "It is absolutely no different than, you know, picking out which doll you want to play with and how you're going to dress her up and what career she's gonna have that day. I feel the most beautiful when I'm Gigi because Gigi is Sam's inner beauty."

Sign up for more celebrity beauty! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Drag Race's Gigi and Crystal Address THOSE Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

How to Get Tia Mowry's Effortless, Glowing Makeup Look (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!