Gigi Hadid Arrested for Marijuana in Cayman Islands, Has Been Released

Gigi Hadid's vacation began with a little hiccup!

Last week, the 28-year-old model and her friend, Leah McCarthy, were arrested and then released in the Cayman Islands after customs officials found marijuana in their possession.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," Hadid's rep tells ET in a statement.

The news was first reported by local Cayman Island newspaper, Cayman Mal Road.

According to the publication, on July 10, a private plane carrying the model and McCarthy landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal from the United States. Hadid and McCarthy were detained after a scan by the Customs and Border Control Officer found a small amount of marijuana and "utensils used for the consumption of ganja" were recovered from their luggage.

The publication states that Hadid and McCarthy were arrested for importation of ganja and importation of utensils and were taken to a prisoner detention center where they were processed and released on bail.

Two days after the arrest, the Next in Fashion host and McCarthy appeared in Summary Court where they were both charged. The women plead guilty and were fined $1,000. There is no file of the conviction.

So far, Hadid has yet to speak out about the arrest. However, on Tuesday, McCarthy gave a look at their trip and possibly hinted at the arrest.

"Busted 🚬," she captioned a photo set that included her and Hadid posing in bikinis.

