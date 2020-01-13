Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid did her civic duty on Monday in New York City, when she was called as a potential juror for the Harvey Weinstein criminal trial.

Hadid was filmed walking out of the courtroom on Monday wearing an oversized blazer, jeans and a white T-shirt. Hadid lives in Manhattan and was part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case. According to the Associated Press, the 24-year-old supermodel disclosed to the judge inside the courtroom that she had actually met Weinstein before, but said she was still able to "keep an open mind on the facts." She also said she's met Selma Hayek -- who's publicly accused Weinstein of past sexual harassment and has been listed as a potential witness during the trial, along with Rosie Perez and Charlize Theron -- but could still remain impartial. Hadid was asked to return on Thursday for additional questioning.

Weinstein faces multiple charges of sexual assault -- including allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006 -- and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He has previously denied any claims of non-consensual sex and has also denied any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

On Jan. 6, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new sexual assault charges against Weinstein. The 67-year-old film mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents back in 2013. Weinstein has not entered a plea yet in the Los Angeles case.

ET recently spoke to Patricia Arquette at the Golden Globes, and she talked about supporting her older sister, Rosanna, throughout Weinstein's trial. Rosanna, 60, attended the first day of Weinstein's criminal trial in New York City, after she publicly accused him of sexually harassing her in the early '90s in a New Yorker report published in October 2017.

"I'm grateful for the bravery of my sister, Rosanna, and also [#MeToo creator] Tarana Burke and all the actresses that came forward," Patricia told ET. "It started a global conversation that has been thousands of years in the making."

Watch the video below for more:

Golden Globes 2020: Patricia Arquette Talks Winning Back-to-Back Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein for Allegedly Trying to Suppress Her Rape Allegation

Jennifer Aniston Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to 'Bully' Her Into Wearing Marchesa

Related Gallery