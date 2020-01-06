Patricia Arquette has her sister, fellow actress Rosanna Arquette's, back during a difficult time.

ET spoke with 51-year-old Patricia at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday -- where she gave a passionate speech after she won the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act -- and she talked about supporting her older sister. Rosanna, 60, attended the first day of Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial on Monday in New York City, after she publicly accused him of sexually harassing her in the early '90s in a New Yorker report published in October 2017. Weinstein has previously denied any claims of non-consensual sex and has also denied any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

Patricia said she didn't have plans to attend Weinstein's trial since she was spending time with her 16-year-old daughter, Harlow, but praised Rosanna's "bravery."

"My daughter is in town from out of the country for school so I don't know how that will work or even how you get in to the courtroom but I definitely support her, and I'm grateful for the bravery of my sister, Rosanna, and also [#MeToo creator] Tarana Burke and all the actresses that came forward," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It started a global conversation that has been thousands of years in the making."

"And this conversation about mutual respect between men and women and how to have boundaries with each other that are healthy is such a beautiful thing for us as men and women to evolve and have beautiful relationships with one another," she continued.

Rosanna claimed to the The New Yorker in 2017 that she rejected Weinstein's advances in a hotel room. She told the magazine that one evening in the early '90s, she agreed to meet Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel to look at a new script, but was told to meet him upstairs in his hotel room. She then claimed Weinstein opened the door wearing a bathrobe, and after telling her he needed a massage, grabbed her hand. She alleged that the incident escalated when, after yanking her hand away, he allegedly grabbed it again and pulled it towards his visibly erect penis.

"My heart was really racing. I was in a fight-or-flight moment," she said.

"I will never do that," she also said she told Weinstein after his alleged advances.

After the alleged incident, Rosanna said Weinstein told her she was making a mistake for rejecting him. The actress claimed her career did suffer, though she did have a small role in Weinstein's Pulp Fiction.

"He made things very difficult for me for years," she alleged, claiming she lost a role because of him.

At the time, a spokesperson for Weinstein issued a statement to The New Yorker in response to the allegations, reading, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

On Monday, Rosanna addressed reporters outside of the courthouse where Weinstein's trial is taking place.

"As one of the silence breakers, I stand in solidarity with the brave survivors who will take the stand against Harvey Weinstein in this trial," she said. "While emotion of the days runs high, I joined these other women who were also harmed by Harvey Weinstein to say we aren't going anywhere."

"As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade. Time's up," she continued. "Time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces. Time's up on blaming survivors. Time's up on empty apologies without consequences. And time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein. We are here to ensure that the focus of this criminal case is on the perpetrators, the perpetrators' actions, not his victims, and that justice is served. The truth will prevail. And whether it is this trial or in the future, Harvey will be held accountable for his actions."

Weinstein, 67, faces multiple charges of sexual assault -- including allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006 -- and he has plead not guilty to all the charges. The top charge, felony predatory sexual assault, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

