Patricia Arquette wasn't afraid to talk politics as she took home a Golden Globe on Sunday, despite host Ricky Gervais telling celebs to avoid it in his opening monologue.

The 51-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act, and called out the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in her speech and urged everyone to vote in 2020.

"We're not going to look back on this night in the history books," Arquette said, wearing sunglasses as she accepted her award. "We will see a country on the brink of war, the USA -- a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites ... I beg of us all to give [our kids] a better world."

"For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020 and beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020," she added.

Earlier in the night, Gervais told celebrities not to talk politics in his opening monologue.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” he said. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f**k off," he continued. "That's it."

ET spoke with Arquette last March and she addressed using awards acceptance speeches in recent years to draw attention to larger, systemic issues like the treatment of women in the industry and politics and granular problems like production companies shorting actors on their timecards.

"When I said that at the Oscars, I knew there were going to be eyeballs on it," she said, referring to her passionate cry for equal rights for women in 2015 that had Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez on their feet. "So yeah, I did want to call attention to equal rights and equal pay and what the hell is going on. These other things, like, SAG… this is an award for actors, by actors. I felt the most responsible thing I could do is say to my fellow actors, 'Hey, something bad is going on, and we need to be careful here and make sure you're getting paid all your money.' And maybe put the industry on notice to stop doing that."

