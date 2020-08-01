Gigi Hadid Shares PDA-Filled Pic With 'Baby Daddy' Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is showing her love for her "baby daddy," Zayn Malik. The pregnant model took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo of herself and the "Pillowtalk" crooner kissing.

The sweet snap is simply captioned, "baby daddy," with a smiley face emoji. This is the first photo that Hadid has posted with her boyfriend since she celebrated her 25th birthday in April, and since sharing her pregnancy news.

A source told ET in late April that Hadid was expecting her first child with Malik, 27, and, at that time, was already 20 weeks along. The pair is having a baby girl.

The singer, meanwhile, who hadn't posted since June 2, also broke his Instagram silence on Friday. The captionless photo is a close up selfie.

Last month, a source told ET that the couple is "excited to welcome their daughter very soon."

"Gigi has been enjoying pregnancy and everyone around her knows she'll be the best mom," the source said. "Gigi publicly hasn’t shared much because she knows now is not the time to share everything as there is much more important things going on in the world like coronavirus and BLM. Gigi feels her platform is better used to highlight and bring awareness to those things right now."

"Gigi hasn’t been private with family and friends," the source added. "She’s documented everything and shares photos and her progress with the people around her.”

Hadid also gave fans a look at her bare baby bump on Instagram Live, while responding to a story about how she's "disguised" her pregnancy with fashion.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you didn't look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live.' That's because this way [front on], I'm going to look normally how I look in this," Hadid said, before revealing her bare baby bump under her top. "The reason I say it's a different story is like... there's my belly, y'all. Like, it's there. It's just that, from the front, it's different. You know what I mean?"

In a previous tweet, the California native also explained how she would "share 'insight'" on her pregnancy when she feels like it.

"For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she wrote.

