Gigi Hadid is still feeling the birthday love.

The model, who turned 25 on Thursday, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet boomerang of her birthday celebration with sister Bella Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik. The post shows Zayn sandwiched between the sisters in an embrace, with Gigi proudly holding up balloons for her special day.

Zayn had been seen in the blonde beauty's earlier post about her birthday, though the pair were hugging, with his face away from the camera. The couple has dated on and off for years, and seemingly got back together before the holidays. Gigi confirmed they were an item again on Feb. 14, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.

On Friday, Gigi opened up more about her birthday celebration, and how those she's quarantining with managed to make it special.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏" she wrote. "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future !"

"I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" she revealed. "This is a dream come true."

Gigi concluded: "I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰."

See more on Gigi in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Praises Gigi Hadid's Ability to 'Fly Into Action' in Celeb-Packed Interview

Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul 'Irrelevant' Amid His Drama With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Confirms Zayn Malik Reunion With Sweet Post to Her 'Valentine'

Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul 'Irrelevant' After He Attacks Her Boyfriend Zayn Malik This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery