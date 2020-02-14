Looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back on.

On Friday, the 24-year-old model shared a picture of 27-year-old Malik on her @gisposible Instagram account, where she shares photos she takes with disposable cameras. Hadid captioned the photo,"HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019." She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Hadid and Malik have dated on and off for years, and it appears they reunited before the holidays. In December, Hadid shared a photo of herself cooking on her Instagram Stories and gave Malik's mom, Trisha, a shout-out with the caption, "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad." In January, they were photographed looking cozy in New York City.

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again.

Still, last April, Malik took to Twitter to defend Hadid when some of his followers thought he was referencing her in vague angry tweets.

"My tweet was not about @GigiHadid so leave her the f**k alone," the former One Direction singer wrote. "She is the most amazing woman I've ever known. And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it."

A source told ET in November -- a month after Hadid stopped dating Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron -- that the two were "talking" again, though it wasn't on a romantic level at the time.

"The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they're not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends," the source said at the time. "Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what's best for one another."

For more on their relationship, watch the video below:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split for the Second Time This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split for the Second Time

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Cozy Up During NYC Stroll: See the Pic!

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's 'Special' Relationship: Where They Stand Now (Exclusive)

Related Gallery