Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together? Not so fast.

A source tells ET that the former couple is "talking," but not because they're hoping to rekindle their romance.

"The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they're not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends," the source says. "Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what’s best for one another. They don’t know what the future holds, but for now it’s not them as a couple."

Hadid and Malik broke up in January after years of an off-and-on romance. The model appeared to move on this summer with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, though ET learned in October that the pair was no longer together. They've since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A source told ET of Hadid and Zayn's January split: "After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn’t make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him."

"Gigi will always support him but she has realized only Zayn can help Zayn," the source said.

Hadid recently stepped out as Kacey Musgraves' date to the 2019 CMA Awards. See more in the video below.

