Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Cozy Up During NYC Stroll: See the Pic!

It seems Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on.

The former couple looked pretty cozy as they were photographed strolling arm-in-arm in New York City on Saturday night, a year after their latest split.

The two -- who have dated on and off for the past several years -- were all smiles as they held each other close on their way back to Hadid's apartment. The 24-year-old model sported a chic green suit for the occasion, while Malik. 27, wore a colorful coat and jeans. The pair had just enjoyed a family dinner with Hadid's mother, Yolanda, sister, Bella, and Dua Lipa, who is dating the supermodels' brother, Anwar.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again.

A source told ET in November that Malik and Hadid were "talking," following her brief romance with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

"The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they're not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends," ET's source said at the time. "Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what’s best for one another. They don’t know what the future holds, but for now it’s not them as a couple."

