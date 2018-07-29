'Gilmore Girls' Revival: Netflix Addresses Future of Follow-Up Season

Is a second Gilmore Girls revival still a possibility at Netflix?

While there had been "preliminary" conversations for a follow-up in the months after the 2016 series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, debuted on the streaming service, it appears the status of the project has been downgraded to a mere possibility -- for now.

“We haven’t discussed it at all,” Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix, said Sunday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. "But [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls.”

Speculation that the Gilmore Girls revival could continue on past the four-part series that debuted nearly two years ago surfaced in December 2016 when Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet that led fans to perceive that another season may be on the horizon. In February 2017, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos didn’t debunk rumors.

He revealed at the time that the streaming service was in “very preliminary” talks with Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino for a continuation of the revival series.

“We hope [there are more installments]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Sarandos told the U.K.’s Press Association then. “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life memorably ended with Rory revealing to her mother, Lorelai, that she was pregnant. The father of the baby is unknown given that she had an open relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Logan; had an underwhelming boyfriend named Paul and also had a one-night stand with a man dressed in a Wookiee costume.

Sherman-Palladino told TVLine in December 2016 that fans shouldn't hold their breath for more new Gilmore Girls anytime soon. "The old adage is you always want to leave them wanting more," she said. "You don't really want someone to walk away from something you worked so hard on going, 'Alright. I can move on.'"

However, she didn't quite close the book on more episodes. "We pitched this as close-ended," Sherman-Palladino also told The Hollywood Reporter. "Netflix and Warner Bros., we all went into this sort of saying that this was it. So there really haven't been any more discussions about: Is there going to be anything else? I don't know."

Sherman-Palladino andPalladino are currently busy working on the sophomore season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned 14 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series) earlier this month. Several of its key stars are also contracted on returning series: Milo Ventimiglia currently stars in NBC's family drama, This Is Us, Alexis Bledel appears in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Matt Czuchry leads Fox's sophomore medical drama, The Resident.

