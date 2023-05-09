Ginuwine Is 'Fine' After Hard Fall Off Stage: See His Epic Spill

Ginuwine took quite a tumble at the Lovers & Friends festival over the weekend, but he's ready to jump right back in the saddle.

The "Pony" singer fell off the stage during his performance at the event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, as he attempted to step down onto a lower platform. The 52-year-old musician, who also goes by Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, then lost his balance, nearly pullingdown the ASL interpreter with him, and appeared to eventually split his pants in the process. The entire moment was captured from multiple angles on social media.

It all went down as he was singing his 2003 hit, "In Those Jeans." See for yourself in the clips below.

Ginuwine pls — what just happened 😭 pic.twitter.com/nKn8Kib2OP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 8, 2023

my friend got the full view side angle of Ginuwine falling 😂😂😂



glad he’s ok. but her commentary was hilarious 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/1PZW5atUty — K Y S H (sounds like Keesh) (@im_kysh) May 8, 2023

Later, Ginuwine took to Instagram to confirm that he's "fine" after the incident.

"I’m fine everyone I gotta say that was a drop lol but I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y’all 🍷" he wrote alongside a throwback image.

Ginuwine also posted a video of himself laughing off the mishap while riding in a car to his next show in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Shoutout to everybody at Lovers & Friends. That was a crazy, crazy show," he said.

"We had so much fun," he continued, adding with a big laugh, "Um, aside from my little spill. Man down! Man down! And then man got up, you know what I mean."

Then, he launched into singing Donnie McClurkin's "We Fall Down."

Ginuwine's fall wasn't the only headline-making moment to come out of Lovers & Friends, which also included sets from Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Shaggy and Usher. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Usher and Chris Brown were reportedly involved in a heated argument that allegedly turned violent.

