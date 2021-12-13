Girl Named Tom 'Breaks the Stage' After 'The Voice' Finale Performance
Girl Named Tom delivered such a powerful performance during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale that they broke the stage!
Not really, but that's what coach Kelly Clarkson joked happened following the sibling trio's final performance of the night on Monday. Just after they finished their pitch-perfect rendition of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," and stepped downstage to receive the coaches feedback, some other kind of feedback was happening on stage.
"There's a sound behind you that's really jarring, that I'm trying to ignore," Ariana Grande shared, thought she said the performance was "stunning, as always."
"You broke the stage!" Kelly agreed as the buzzing grew even louder before ultimately being turned off by host Carson Daly. "Live TV! You did so well, you broke something."
Frontrunners since their 4-chair turn to start the season, Girl Named Tom will perform with their coach tomorrow before finding out if they'll be the first trio to win The Voice in the show's 21-season run.
Part 2 of The Voice season 21 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.
