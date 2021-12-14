'The Voice' Crowns Season 21 Winner -- Find Out Who Won!
The Voice has crowned its season 21 winner!
After weeks of competition, impressive live shows and thousands of fan votes, the season's Top 5 singers were narrowed down on Tuesday's live finale until just one act remained.
And the winner is... Girl Named Tom!
The Ohio-born sibling trio of Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty became the first group in The Voice history to take home the top prize with their win for Kelly Clarkson's team. Strong competitors all season, the group showed out for their finale performances on Monday -- impressing with covers of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" and The Foundations' "Baby Now That I've Found You" -- before taking the stage with Kelly on Tuesday for a performance of Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me."
Girl Named Tom were the first four-chair turn of season 21, wowing the coaches with their performance of Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping." Their melodies and arrangements became a signature sound throughout the season, and the trio were top vote-getters week after week -- including when it really counted. Now they're Voice champs, and helped their coach to her fourth victory!
Ahead of the big finale, the coaches opened up to ET about Ariana Grande's first season on the panel. John Legend praised her as a "conscientious and loving" coach, who offered her team members "specific and excellent advice."
And while Ari was a bit down on herself for not taking any competitors to the season 21 finale, Kelly assured her that many coaches have been in the same position in Voice seasons past, while also praising her for putting an immediate emphasis on vocal health with her team. "I was like, how have we never talked about this! It's so important." Kelly remarked.
For her part, Ariana said she felt "so blessed" to have coached her first season of The Voice -- even if it didn't end in a victory.
"I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists," she shared. "And I will continue to know and work with them, and I care deeply about them."
"I made incredible friendships, and learned so much from [my fellow coaches]," Ari added. "I'm so blessed to have been a part of it, and it was a very cherished experience to me."
See more from this season of The Voice in the video below.
