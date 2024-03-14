The ladies of Girls5eva are gonna start fresh, take a couple new steps and wear their comfortable shoes -- while walking into season 3, that is.

After an abrupt cancellation from Peacock in 2022, the show -- executive produced by Tina Fey -- was quickly picked up by Netflix for six new episodes, which dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday.

Sitting down to spill the E-Tea, series stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps interviewed each other and talked about everything from the new season to dream guest stars for season 4, should Netflix give them another season.

"Girls5eva is back for season 3, were you aware -- how sweet was it to get a season 3 after feeling like the show was over?" Bareilles, 44, asked her co-stars.

"After feeling rejected?" joked Philipps, 44.

"Sweet, sweet relief, sweet relief," added Goldsberry, 53. "It was like a happy hallelujah dance, but I actually never thought for a minute that we were not coming back.”

"Same," said Pell, 60, and Philipps in agreement.

"That's how much confidence I had," said the Hamilton: The Musical alum. "In you ladies, that's how much confidence I have."

"Not the same for me," said Bareilles, the realist of the group, seemingly both in and out of the series.

The show follows the four actresses as former teen pop stars from a '90s girl group looking to reclaim their fame and identities as middle-aged women. Season 2 ended with the ladies of Girls5eva -- Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Gloria (Pell) and Summer (Philipps) -- deciding to take their act on tour.

As for a potential season 4 and which pop stars they want to join them, the stars say they have a few names in mind.

"I would say I'd love Harry Styles but we kind of have covered that this season," Pell said, clarifying that it doesn't mean he makes an appearance in the show. "Not Harry Styles but something really fun."

"I mean, you know, I love Brandi Carlile," Pell continued.

"We should get her for season 4," said Philipps, who also threw Usher's name into the conversation.

All three seasons of Girls5eva are now streaming on Netflix.

